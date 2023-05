Cuban RHP Josimar Cousin (25) officially signs with the Chicago White Sox. Bonus deal: $ 100,000.

Cousin will also receive 2 million in deferred money: 1.2 M if he reaches MLB between 2023-2025, 625 K if he stays in the Minors. pic.twitter.com/DRtYAYFLkX

— Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) May 5, 2023