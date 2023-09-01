MIAMI, United States. – The Spanish company Roc Hotels and Cubanacán Group signed a management and promotion deal for the administration of El Viejo y el Mar Hotel, a four-star facility located in the Western part of Havana.

Prensa Latina, the state news agency, indicated that the hotel, which is located at the Hemingway Marina, will be managed by the Spanish company starting January 1, 2024, and it will be renamed El Viejo y el Mar Roc Hotel.

The news release states that the Spanish company is committed to positioning the hotel on the international markets. To that end, it will apply work norms and procedures of the Mallorca-based company.

Roc Hotels was one of the facilities operated by the Cubanacán Group, set up on August 5th, 1987 as the International Tourism and Marketing Corporation “for the purpose of promoting, marketing and operating hotel facilities of various types and categories in Cuba or elsewhere abroad.”

The Cubanaca2n Group is directly linked to Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym), an organism that is a dependent of the Cuban regime.

According to Prensa Latina, Cubanacán Group’s association with Roc Hotels consolidates the corporate design of the Cuban group, which operates 70 hotels (with 15,000 guest rooms) in Cuba, some of them managed by “prestigious international hotel chains in establishments it administers or operates as joint ventures.”

In January 2023, it was made public that Roc Hotels had signed with GAESA-controlled Gaviota Corporation a hotel management and marketing contract for the Lagunas del Este II Hotel, previously known as Ocean Casa del Mar, located at the tourism pole in Cayo Santa María, on the north coast of Villa Clara.

Roc Hotels is a family hotel chain founded in 1998 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. It has been operating in Cuba since 2013, the year it assumed the management of the Havana-based Roc Presidente, and Roc Barlovento and Roc Arenas Doradas, both located in the Varadero tourism pole.

