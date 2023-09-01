MIAMI, United States. – A Canadian Sunwing Airlines aircraft bound for Montreal veered off the runway Tuesday night at the Frank País International Airport in Holguín.

According to information released on Facebook by Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeropuertarios S.A. (ECASA, by its Spanish acronym), the incident took place at 8:35 pm and caused no damages to either crew or passengers.

“Sunwing Airlines aircraft B737-800, Flight No. SWG645, covering the Holguín/Montreal itinerary, on its way to the take-off position, went beyond the runway limits causing the collapse of its landing gear,” according to the release.

Likewise, ECASA pointed out that the accident immobilized the aircraft and caused subsequent changes in the airport’s agenda.

“For safety reasons, Frank País International Airport in Holguín province detoured its planned operations to other airports,” stated the press release.

According to ECASA, three more flights were affected by this incident: another Sunwing flight, and two from Swift Air and Viva Aerobus, respectively.

Once the Sunswing aircraft was moved from the spot where it had veered off, the air terminal restarted normal Wednesday operations at 11.15 am.

“The pertinent airlines and travel agencies are taking care of the pertinent arrangements to guarantee passenger protection in upcoming flights,” stated ECASA.

In addition, ECASA apologized for all inconveniences caused to affected passengers, and assured everyone that the causes of the incident were being investigated.

Other relevant events have occurred recently with Sunwing Airlines aircrafts.

Late last April, official journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso reported that a Sunwing 307 aircraft had experienced an emergency upon taking off from the Santa Clara airport. The plane was bound for Montreal and had to make an emergency landing at the Varadero airport.

“After take-off, the aircraft experienced problems on its left landing gear. The aircraft circled over Matanzas province until it was able to deliver both passengers and crews safely to the ground,” stated the government spokesman.

Similarly, TVA Nouvelles informed last June that a group of Canadian tourists who were departing from Cayo Santa María had to be lodged again by Sunwing Airlines due to technical problems with one of its aircrafts.

Sunwing is owned by the Sunwing Travel Group, which is headquartered in Toronto, and has exclusive management rights of all hotels in Cayo Largo del Sur in Cuba.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.