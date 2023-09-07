MIAMI, United States. – Portuguese hotel chain Vila Galé, will operate a new luxury resort jointly with the military enterprise Gaviota, according to Cuban media reports this Friday.

The inauguration of this facility is planned October. It is located in the tourism pole Jardines del Rey, specifically in Cayo Paredón.

The new resort will operate as an “all-included” facility. It’s a beach-front hotel built from scratch, featuring 638 guest rooms (620 standard rooms, two suites and 16 junior suites), adult and children’s swimming pools, children’s Club Nep, teenage special attraction Espacio Galera, event rooms, a nautical center, a tennis court and a multi-sport court.

A report on Revista Hostelería indicates that the new hotel will generate approximately 400 new jobs.

The facility, which will be promoted as Vila Galé Cayo Paredón, will feature six restaurants: Versátil (buffet-style); Massa Fina (Italian cuisine); Inevitável (Mediterranean à la carte menu); Cervejaria Portuguesa (traditional mini sandwiches), and Taste of Ciego (Cuban cuisine), Vila Galé Café and Ranchón. The gastronomic array includes five bars: pool-side, beach and thematic.

“For years we have been studying travel to Cuba, and now, at long last, it has been possible to achieve this objective. We will have a marvelous hotel, at an excellent location and in keeping with Vila Galé standards. It’s a daring choice, but we are very excited about it because Cuba is a tourist destination of enormous quality,” stated Jorge Rebelo de Almeida, Vila Galé’s President, in statements made to tourism media.

The Portuguese hotel group operates 31 facilities in Portugal and 10 other facilities in Brazil, where it is the largest resort operator.

In March 2023, Gonçalo Rebelo de Almeida, Executive President of Vila Galé, had stated that the company wanted to operate two hotels in the island: one that would be located in Havana and another one in a tourism pole along any of Cuba’s keys.

The executive expressed back then that entering the Cuba market was part of “the international growth process of the company.”

