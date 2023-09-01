Iberojet Will Cancel Its Madrid-Santiago de Cuba Itinerary

MADRID, Spain. – Spanish airline Iberojet will offer its last flight on the Madrid – Santiago de Cuba itinerary this coming September 29th, sources at Diario de Cuba confirmed.

A passenger with a flight from the Spanish capital to the eastern province in Cuba, that was booked for January 2024, assured the news medium that he had received an e-mail from the airline advising him that this itinerary was being cancelled.

According to Yosvany Guerra Pérez, from the Spanish agency Cuba Tu Like, the cancellation of these flights is due to “operations reasons”.

“We have rebooked our travelers to flights destined for Havana. Some have requested that we reimburse them, generally to fly on Cubana de Aviación to Santiago, where they also have the option of carrying three suitcases,” he explained.

According to other sources, cancellation is due to the low number of passengers who are purchasing tickets for these flights, and to the characteristics of the province as tourist destination: “its hotel infrastructure and lack of activities for visitors.”

This itinerary was active for less than one year

This company’s direct flights between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba were inaugurated in November 2022, making of Iberojet the only Spanish airline offering a non-stop round trip connection to that province in Cuba.

At the time, Paul Verhagen, Iberojet’s assistant general director, said to the press: “The inauguration of this direct flight Madrid-Santiago de Cuba, fully sold out, shows the relevance of the Caribbean island to the Spanish market when it comes time to choose a vacation destination. With this itinerary, in addition to giving travelers an alternative to the Havana destination, we want to show that our company aims to diversify its destinations so that our clients can have varied options when choosing a vacation destination.”

Back then, Cuban authorities stated that Iberojet’s first flight on that itinerary was “a great opportunity to show the Spanish traveler another of our patrimonial cities, located 497 miles from Havana which offers a wide range of options and leisure activities.”

Iberojet belongs to one of the most recognized tourism brands in Spain: Ávoris Corporación Empresarial. It features 2 Airbus A350-900, 3 Airbus A330-300 and 1 A330-200, and 1 Airbus A320-200. In addition to flying to Cuba, the airline also flies to tourist destinations like Punta Cana, Riviera Maya and Cancun.

The airline is in great demand among Cubans who reside in Spain because of its competitive prices, in addition to being among the few airlines that allow passengers to carry a 25-pound suitcase included in the price of the ticket.

