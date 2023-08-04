MIAMI, United States. – The serious economic crisis that Cuba is facing has not stopped the regime from continuing to build and re-launch hotel facilities for the exclusive use of tourists.

On Tuesday of this week, it was the mythical Ambos Mundos Hotel’s turn, where American writer Ernest Hemingway lived, to reopen its doors.

The facility, a 4-star category, is managed by Gaviota Tours, a dependence of the GAESA military conglomerate (Entrepreneurial Administration Group, SA).

“The Ambos Mundos Hotel, Ernest Hemingway’s favorite hotel in Havana, reopens. His favorite room was number 511, which is where he wrote Green Hills of Africa and To Have and Have Not, according to Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym) through social media.

The Ambos Mundos Hotel was inaugurated on January 1, 1959 exactly where it is located today: on the intersection of Obispo and Mercaderes Streets, iin Old Havana historic district. Eclectic in its design, it features 52 guest rooms and five floors.

During his stay at the hotel, the Nobel Laureate in Literature finished Death in the Afternoon (1932) and started writing Green Hills of Africa (1935) and To Have and Not to Have (1937).

Room 511, where the American author lived, is maintained as a museum that features some of his personal belongings.

A review posted on the Excelencias portal, linked to Cuba’s tourism sector, indicates that the Ambos Mundos Hotel offers Internet service, a bar, a restaurant, meeting rooms, a terrace on the attic, and concierge service. It also features a piano bar where art exhibitions are held, as well as music presentations, especially jazz.

The Ambos Mundos Hotel features a Roof Garden, located on the top floor, where guests can savor beef-on-the-grill and enjoy a panoramic view of the city and the bay. The facility also features a restaurant called Plaza de Armas which serves Hemingway’s favorite dishes.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.