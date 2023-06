#Breaking @USCG repatriated 11 people to #Cuba, Thursday, as a result of interdictions coming from five separate unlawful voyages over the last week. #DontTakeToTheSea

More here: https://t.co/XsTVXBKKGD pic.twitter.com/2pJuaizKjm

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 16, 2023