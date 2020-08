Guardia Costera de EE.UU. suspende búsqueda de balseros cubanos

#Breaking @USCG suspends search for overdue boat w/ 8 people after exhausting all search avenues. Rescue crews searched for 4 days using 2 aircraft & 4 cutters. We searched 27,813 sq. nautical mi., about the size of South Carolina. If you have any info. call @ 305-415-6800. #SAR

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 24, 2020