Guardia Costera de EE.UU. busca a ocho balseros cubanos perdidos en altamar

#BreakingNews @USCG is searching for an overdue vessel with 8 people aboard, including 2 children. They departed Caibarien, #Cuba on Aug. 15 with a destination of South Florida. If you have any information please call the 7th District command center @ 305-415-6800. #SAR pic.twitter.com/9s2rXeQ5eu

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 21, 2020