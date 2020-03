Our new online tip form helps you provide information about possible #immigration fraud. This form collects the type of info we need to investigate allegations of fraud or abuse and makes the tip process more efficient. Learn more: https://t.co/7jNGBxdc6C #ImmigrationFraud pic.twitter.com/DLz2LmQHZi

— USCIS (@USCIS) March 3, 2020