EE.UU. pide a gobiernos pagar salarios directamente a médicos cubanos

.@SecPompeo: The regime in Havana has taken advantage of #COVID19 to continue its exploitation of Cuban medical workers.

Govts accepting Cuban doctors must pay them directly. Otherwise, when they pay the regime, they’re helping the Cuban govt. turn a profit on human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/lotbpLJuE3

— Michael G. Kozak (@WHAAsstSecty) April 29, 2020