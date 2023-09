U.S. Border Patrol agents & @mcsonews conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 1 in Key Largo & arrested 21 Cuban migrants & detained multiple suspected smugglers. The case will be investigated along with @HSI_Miami partners. #keylargo #breakingnews #florida #thursdaymorning #arrest pic.twitter.com/sv67EsJd0s

— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 7, 2023