MADRID, Spain. – Airline company Iberojet has cancelled three flights from Madrid with destination Cuba in the last few days.

On July 28 and 31, and this Wednesday August 2, these flights were cancelled, affecting more than 400 passengers. According to Más vale tarde program on Spanish television station La Sexta, these travelers “have had to delay their vacations or lose several vacation days.”

According to Iberojet’s official version, the flights have been cancelled due to “technical problems”, and insist that “it is not a cancellation, only a delay.”

Some passengers on Friday and Monday’s flights already flew to Cuba, and those on Wednesday’s will perhaps be traveling this Thursday, according to the information.

To travelers that were supposed to travel on August 2, and who were notified there was a problem after they had checked in their luggage, the company has lodged them in a hotel nearby Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport. The explanation they were given was that lightning had struck the aircraft, that it had to be inspected and that they would probably be able to fly on Thursday.

“We have been told that there is no problem, that the flight would be scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) at 3:00 pm. It’s very strange because some passengers were told the story of the lightning striking the aircraft –I was not told that- but all of us think that something is happening,” stated to Más Vale Tarde a man named Andrés, one of the passengers that was traveling with his family.

He explained, also: “We were on the alert judging from news about the other two flights being cancelled, and today my wife called the agency and was told ‘everything is in order’; however, when we were going to check in, we were told to go to the counter, and it was at the counter that we were told about the flight’s delay and sent us to the hotel.”

Through a communique on its social media, Iberojet has only said: “The entire team at Iberojet is working to minimize the impact of these operations mishaps; we trust they will be resolved definitively in the next few hours. (…) We are giving the passengers the necessary attention and taking care of financial compensation issues.”

