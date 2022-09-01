MADRID, Spain. – Following recent initiatives of the Cuban regime to promote sustainable tourism, Cuban activists have reported on the relationship between Ecotur S.A. (Ecotur Travel Agency) and Grupo Empresarial Flora y Fauna (Flora and Fauna Enterprises), owned by Revolution Commander Guillermo García Frías.

“I only come to remind you that Ecotur agency organizes this group travel together with Grupo Empresarial Flora y Fauna, which is owned by Guillermo García Frías,” statetd activist Salomé García Bacallao.

Through Twitter, Bacallao also stated that this company is promoted outside Cuba by Skedio Travel Group and Enjoy Cuba SL, both owned by Yuniel Mesa, the grandson of García Frías and the son of René Mesa Villafaña, Cuba’s Minister of Construction.

Last July, Ecotur Travel Agency held the event Diversidad Biológica y Turismo (Biotur), in Holguín province.

During the opening, Tourism authorities stated that the event aimed to promote the exchange of experiences and good practices among sector operators, businessmen, administrators of protected areas and local community leaders.

Ecotur also presented the main nature tourism products in the region, among them, Salto de Guayabo (Guayabo Falls) in Pinares de Mayarí, and the Cabaniguán Wilderness, the largest reserve in the world of the species Cocodrylus Acutus, also known as American Crocodile, south of Las Tunas province.

Regarding this, on Monday, August 22nd, Cuban authorities announced that this coming September they will open to the public the refuge known as Ojo de Agua Monte Cabaniguán, as part of the government’s plans to stimulate nature tourism.

In recent months, the online store Supermarket23 was reported for conducting fraudulent business. Supermarket23 is registered in Miami, and sells Cuban products that cannot be purchased in physical stores in the island, at outrageous prices. It is promoted by the Cuban state enterprise Alcona, an entity that is part of the state business group Flora y Fauna.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.