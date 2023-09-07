MIAMI, United States. – United States airline JetBlue Airways will cancel its flights to Cuba starting this coming December 17th, according to information released Thursday by American correspondent for CNN in Cuba, Patrick Oppmann.

“JetBlue, the first U.S. airline to operate direct commercial flights to Cuba during the [Obama] thaw, has cancelled all flights to the island due to ‘changes in regulations and restrictions imposed on our clients to enter Cuba’” stated the reporter on X.

In his release, Oppmann shared a notice from the airline justifying its decision.

JetBlue made it clear that it will restore travel to Havana only when “traveling becomes more accessible in the future.”

“Travel demands to the island have been significantly affected by changes in regulations and restrictions to our clients’ ability to enter Cuba. We hope to renew our service to Havana and to continue searching for opportunities inside Cuba when travel becomes more accessible in the future,” the note explains further.

The airline stated that cancelling its flights to Cuba will allow it to redistribute additional aircraft to more profitable itineraries.

Clients affected by the cancellation of flights to Cuba will receive a total reimbursement.

“JetBlue will provide proactively an automatic reimbursement in total for the original payment made by clients who are now affected by the cancellation of flights to the island,” explained the airline.

Cuban activists in exile celebrated the airline’s decision and called on other airlines, such as American Airlines and Southwest Airlines to sever business relations with the Cuban regime which for decades has prevented many Cubans from returning to their country.

“JetBlue becomes the first airline to recognize the Cuban regime’s discriminatory practices toward its own citizens by arbitrarily preventing them from exercising their right to enter and leave their own country. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have been the regime’s accomplices in these violations,” stated activist Salomé García Bacallao.

