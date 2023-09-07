MADRID, Spain. – Spanish airline Iberia will reduce its flights frequency between Madrid and Havana as of this month of September.

The route will have three weekly flights on Airbus A330-200 and A330 300, according to a company press release wherein it released “its programming for the winter season wherein it announced a significant increase in its flights frequency to Latin American and Caribbean destinations from Madrid and Barcelona.”

Among the destinations that will benefit from increased flights are Río de Janeiro (Brazil), Santiago de Chile (Chile), Lima (Perú) and Caracas (Venezuela).

According to an Iberia spokesperson, “reducing by three weekly flights had been anticipated” on its Madrid-Havana itinerary.

This reduction occurs at the same time that U.S. airline JetBlue Airways announced its suspension of flights to Cuba starting December 17th.

“JetBlue, the first U.S. airline to operate direct commercial flights to Cuba during the [Obama] thaw, has cancelled all flights to the island due to ‘changes in regulations and restrictions imposed on our clients to enter Cuba,’” stated the American reporter Patrick Oppmann, CNN correspondent in the island.

This information also highlighted that JetBlue will again fly to Havana only when “travel become more accessible in the future.”

Also, Spanish airline Iberojet will operate its last flight between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba this coming September 29th. This cancellation is due to the low number of clients who are purchasing tickets for this itinerary and to the characteristics of this Cuban province as tourist destination: “its hotel infrastructure and an absence of activities for visitors.”

Iberojet direct flights between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba were inaugurated in November 2022, making this airline the only Spanish airline that provided a round-trip, non-stop connection to that province.

Airlines such as Iberia and Iberojet barely sell half of their capacity on flights to Cuba. This situation will likely ruin the Cuban Regime’s plans for a tourism recovery and its goal of welcoming 3.5 million tourists before the end of this year.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.