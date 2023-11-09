MADRID, Spain. – Spanish airline Iberojet will stop flying to Havana on January 10th, 2024, which will affect a large number of Cubans who reside in Spain and prefer to fly this airline because of its competitive prices, and also because it allows one piece of luggage weighing up to 50.7 pounds at no extra cost.

Attention, passengers! Iberojet is cancelling operations to Cuba and the last flight in that itinerary will be on January 10th. If you already hold a ticket purchased from us, we recommend that you call us to verify the status of your ticket and find the best solution for your travel. We offer you alternatives at our travel agency so that you may continue to enjoy your vacation,” stated the Viajes On Time Agency on its social media last Thursday.

A Cuban gentleman who lives in Madrid and whose mother had bought a ticket Havana-Madrid scheduled for the second half of January 2024, confirmed to CubaNet that he had been contacted by Viajes Abby Tour travel agency to inform him of the cancellation of the Iberojet flight.

This gentleman contacted Iberojet on Friday, November 3rd, and the only solution they were able to provide was a refund for the cost of the ticket through the agency where it was originally purchased. He also explained that Abby Tour “had been very courteous and quick to reassign his mother on a World2Fly flight.”

Last September, the airline had suspended its Madrid-Santiago de Cuba itinerary. As was communicated then, this was the result of the few passengers purchasing that itinerary and the poor characteristics of this province as a tourist destination, namely “its hotel infrastructure and the lack of activities for visitors.”

Presumably, and as internet users begin to share opinions on social media, the total cancellation of the company’s Cuba operations could be due to low profitability.

Iberojet belongs to one of the most recognized tourism brands in Spain: Ávoris Corporación Empresarial. Its fleet is equipped with 2 aircrafts Airbus A350-900, 3 Airbus A330-300 and 1 Airbus A320-200. In addition to flying to Cuba, the company flies to other tourist destinations, such as Punta Cana, Riviera Maya and Cancun.

This week, U.S. airline Southwest Airlines announced cancellation of its route to José Martí International Airport in Havana from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The company gave notice of cancellation through a press release, joining other airlines like Jet Blue, Delta and United that had reduced or suspended operations to and from Cuba some months before.

According to the Southwest report, the reason for the cancellation was “the route’s low profitability.” Southwest Airlines flights from Tampa to Cuba’s capital will remain the same.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.