MADRID, Spain. – The American airline Delta Airlines will resume flights between Miami and Havana after a three-year hiatus. The inaugural flight is scheduled for April 10th, leaving Miami at 9:05 a.m. and arriving at the José Martí International Airport around 10:20 a.m.

As explained by the airline on its official website, two daily flights are scheduled, to be operated on Airbus A320 crafts, with capacity for 157 passengers and three seating options: First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin.

“All passengers will be able to select a variety of delicacies, including a diversity of small-brand items such as Kate’s Real Food Lemon Coconut bars, Thrive Farmers Tea, and Du Nord vodka,” informs the airline regarding available products on the flights.

Likewise, the website indicates that clients will be able to enjoy the Delta Studio as a courtesy, with more than one thousand hours of entertainment on board, featuring exclusive content chosen by partners like Peloton and Spotify.

It also offers the possibility of accessing WiFi connectivity on board. Passengers will be able to connect through messaging services such as WhatsApp, iMessage and Facebook Messenger.

Delta Airlines began flying to Cuba in 2016, after a 55-year hiatus. In March of 2020, it interrupted its flights to Cuba once again as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) reauthorized commercial and charter flights to nine Cuban airports outside of Havana as of June 2022. Although several companies had already reinstated their flights to the island, Delta had yet to announce its decision to resume services.

Before the pandemic, Delta was flying daily to Havana out of Atlanta, Georgia, city where its hub is located.

