MADRID, Spain. – A Cuban man was assaulted by thugs last week in Pinar del Río to steal the rented tourism car that he was driving.

According to Facebook user Enrique González Alonso, the victim was attacked “at knifepoint” and forced to drive toward the highway, where he was “hit hard” in order to force him to stop and get out of the car.

The attacker “fled the scene with the Tourism car”, and “it was a miracle that the driver was left alive,” states the information.

According to González Alonso, the driver of the rented car was rescued on the side of the road by the police.

The Facebook user pointed out that the incident reflects the fact that in Cuba, thugs are stealing not only photo cameras, cellular phones and chains, but that, instead, the rise of violence and crime also includes muggings to steal electric motorcycles, the slaughtering of horses, cows, ox teams, pigs and other farm animals.

An incident similar to the one in Pinar del Río occurred in late 2022. A Cuban-American woman who was visiting the island, was assaulted with a firearm at a gas station while her daughter was trying to fill the tank of the tourism car she was driving, in the city of Las Tunas.

About the rise in crime in Pinar del Río –which is true for the entire island- in late 2022, the Ministry of the Interior (MININT, by its Spanish acronym) published a report about violent robberies that had transpired in the province, and for which nine Cubans had been arrested.

Also last year, a Cuban man who resides in Spain and was visiting his family in the island was beaten on the head, stabbed and his throat slit by robbers who entered his home. The incident took place in front of the man’s wife and young daughter.

