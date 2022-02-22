MIAMI, United States. – The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) included Cuba today on its list of countries the CDC recommends that travelers not visit, due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

The list, which includes more than 130 destinations where traveling is not recommended and with the highest warning (Level 4), was updated with the addition of seven new countries on February 9. In addition to Cuba, the new countries are Armenia, Israel, Japan, Libya, Oman and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

CDC advises its citizens to “avoid” traveling to those areas, and if they must go, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before traveling.” CDC also advises: “Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you are still at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.”

A travel destination is classified at Level 4 if more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are reported in the previous 28 days, which indicates a “very high” level of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

In recent weeks, the CDC has added more travel destinations to its highest warning level, a list that is updated weekly and that includes popular tourism poles such as Mexico, Canada, St. Barth, Aruba, Spain, Italy and France.

The CDC also warns about traveling on cruise ships, an activity it also classifies as Level 4.

Although the agency advises against going on a cruise, and stated that COVID-19 can spread “easily among people in closed spaces aboard the ships,” last month it made its guidance optional for cruise lines, which allowed its order of conditional sailing to expire.

However, countries classified by the CDC as Level 4 have already started to ease their border restrictions, like the Philippines, which plans to open up to international travelers this week.

Vaccinated travelers must show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours after their departure, as well as self-administered control of symptoms during the seven days following their arrival.

All travelers from the United States who travel internationally must take a COVID-19 test within one day of their scheduled return flight home.

