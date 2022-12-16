HAVANA, Cuba. – Speedtest, the U.S. company that conducts internet speed diagnostic tests from its headquarters in Montana, places Havana as the city with the slowest Internet speed in the world for the month of October.

The test includes 172 of the most important cities on the planet, and measures the Internet speed of 4G networks. Cuba’s capital was outranked by Port-au-Prince (Haiti), Kabul (Afghanistan), Caracas (Venezuela), and Accra (Ghana) which occupy the last places.

According to the report, the average Internet speed in Cuba’s pain city does not go over 4 Mbps, while Ar-Rayyan, in Qatar, occupied first place, with more than 160 Mbps, followed by Oslo, in Norway; Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates; and Shanghai, in China, all with 150 Mbps speed and greater.

The report also gives information about Internet access through cables, a service known in Cuba as Nauta Hogar. Of the 194 cities that went through the speed test, Havana occupies the 193rd place, while Aleppo, in Syria, ranks in last place, both cities with average speeds that do not exceed 2 Mbps.

In the category of cable Internet, Beijing and Shanghai occupy first place, with a speed of 252 Mbps and 227 Mbps, respectively, followed by New York with 225 Mbps.

In a test conducted by CubaNet during off hours in Mayabeque province, Internet speed did not exceed 500 Kbps in 4G networks, not taking into consideration that the province has reported a lack of stability in service, with access being completely down during the night.

In another graph that records the speed for uploading and downloading files to the Internet in Havana in the span of a year, one can appreciate how 4G network speed has gone down, while on cable connections it has remained horizontal.

This Thursday, the Arimao underwater cable connection, which will link Cuba with Martinique, was launched at Cienfuegos Puerto Tricontinental. Mayra Arevich Marín, Minister of Telecommunications Network (ETECSA, by its Spanish acronym), highlighted that Arimao “is a dream come true, it is contributing to the fulfillment of the national plan for economic and social development until 2030, and will provide greater and better connectivity for the Cuban people.”

The island’s regime exercises control over all Internet services, websites and virtual private servers, community and private networks, as well as all telecommunication contracts. In the meantime, Cubans continue to pay for an expensive, unstable and unsafe service, without the ability to choose other options.

