MADRID, Spain. – Aeroflot Airlines repatriated 300 Russian tourists stranded in Cuba after the European Union’s decision to close their airspace to Russian aircraft, as part of the sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine.

The news was confirmed this Sunday by the Russian Embassy in Cuba through Twitter.

“Aeroflot brought 300 Russian tourists back to their homeland. In spite of everything, Russians are returning to Russia,” stated the consular office.

Nordwing Airline is also participating in the operations to evacuate Russian tourists, from “Juan Gualberto Gómez” airport in Varadero; and Jardines del Rey, in Cayo Coco, two of the tourism poles most frequented by Russian tourism, with two flights per week arriving at each pole.

More than 5,500 Russian vacationers are in the island right now, according to the Tourism advisor to the Cuban Embassy in Moscow, Juan Carlos Escalona. Another 18,000 Russian tourists are stranded in the Caribbean, due to the sanctions against Moscow, according to the Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR).

This past February 28, Azur Air, Aeroflot, Air France-KLM and Royal Flights airlines, the main companies that fly the Cuba-Russia itinerary, cancelled reservations and flights.

Aeroflot indicated that updated information about future flight operations would be published on their website and on the official airline accounts on social media. It also asked passengers to stay informed about changes in schedule.

According to official data, 146,151 Russian tourists arrived in Cuba in 2020. In mid 2021, more than half of all registered tourists were Russian.

