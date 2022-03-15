MIAMI, United States. – Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Relations (MINREX) Set us a line of communication for Cubans who reside in Russia, according to Information this Wednesday from Ernesto Soberón Valdés, Director General of the MINREX Office of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad.

“Cubans who reside in Russia can contact our Consulate through Messenger on the Facebook page ‘Consulado de Cuba en Rusia’,” wrote the official on Twitter.

Soberón added further that Cubans residing in Russia could write to the email [email protected] or call the following numbers during work hours: +74959337950 (extension 117).

However, the official did not specify if the assistance is also for Cubans who have no legal status in Russia.

“Only the residents? And how about other Cubans who are there? Is this not for them?” asked a user who identified himself as lundberg_official.

Soberón’s notification also does not explain the type of assistance that the Cuban Embassy in Moscow will provide.

“It’s for deporting them to Cuba and throwing them in prison, which is what the Cuban dictatorship does. In addition, they are liars because there are many Cubans asking for help, and they have done nothing for them,” stated Daramis Larralde Vinet, another internet user.

Other Twitter users have questioned the official for the treatment he has given to Cubans abroad in the name of the regime.

“Since when are you people concerned about Cubans abroad, if ou are not concerned about Cubans inside the island,” added Twitter user Miguel González.

This Monday, Raidel Arbelay, a Cuban who lives in Ukraine, revealed that the Cuban Embassy in that country had tried to contact Cuban nationals who were in Kyiv “to inquire about how the Embassy could help them.”

For Arbelay, the delayed communication from the Cuban Embassy stood in contrast with the quick action by other embassies which, since the start of the armed conflict, provided assistance to their citizens.

ARTÍCULO DE OPINIÓN

Las opiniones expresadas en este artículo son de exclusiva responsabilidad de quien las emite y no necesariamente representan la opinión de CubaNet.

