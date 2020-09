Yordenis Ugás: “Escapé en bote de Cuba para ser un profesional y un campeón”

I’ve been winning championships since I was 10 years old.I won 12 consecutive championships in 12 years in Cuba.I am an Olympic medalist and a double amateur world champ.I escaped by boat from Cuba more than 10 years ago to be a professional and champ.Sunday is the day. #teamugas pic.twitter.com/oIZqAJc3WY

— Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) September 1, 2020