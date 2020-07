Seguidores de Biden acusan a Susana Pérez de hipócrita

“Here’s The Trump’s campaign ad spokesperson Susana Pérez with a poem to Murderous Che!” Taddeo tweeted, linking to YouTube videos of Pérez reciting the Guevara poem & of her visiting Cuba. “What about her trips to Cuba? Where’s the GOP outrage?” https://t.co/mt1yKddE33

— Annette Taddeo (She/Her/Ella) (@Annette_Taddeo) July 23, 2020