Políticos reaccionan a designación de Cuba país que patrocina el terrorismo

The brutal Castro regime has terrorized the people of #Cuba for over 60 years!

We must always stand on the side of freedom & stand up to tyranny & oppression.

I fully support this @StateDept decision to list the murderous Castro dictatorship as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. https://t.co/Ubx4xYCwMS

— María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) January 11, 2021