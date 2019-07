Pastor bautista cubano dialoga con Trump sobre libertades religiosas en la Isla

In the framework of #IRFMinisterial along with 27 other #survivors of #religiouspersecution in the world, I was invited by @RealDonaldTrump to #TheWhiteHouse and took the opportunity to denounce violations of #ReligiousFreedom in #Cuba and illegitimacy of @DiazCanelB pic.twitter.com/b0PInIrAeD

— Mario Felix Lleonart (@maritovoz) July 18, 2019