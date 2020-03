Médico cubano impulsa tratamiento para lucha contra coronavirus en EE.UU.

Nice reporting by @nature on how the grass roots convalescent plasma effort organized. Remarkable organizational skills by @DrMJoyner combined with great initiative by @ShohamTxID, @DrJPHenderson and many others created a nexus that organized into @CCPP_19 https://t.co/FDMBJId4H2

— Arturo Casadevall (@ACasadevall1) March 25, 2020