#BREAKING: @USCG Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew

repatriated 50 Cubans to Cabanas, #Cuba, Tues. following 3 interdictions off Florida’s coast.

“Taking to the sea in unsafe and unseaworthy vessels

can cause you to lose your life.” – PA3 Estrada, D7@USEmbCuba#DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/ie76fxuxVy

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 31, 2023