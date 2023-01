#Breaking @USCG Cutter Angela Mcshan’s crew repatriated 90 Cubans to Cuba, Friday.

“We urge all people to use safe and legal ways of coming to the U.S. Please, don’t take to the sea.” – Lt. Karega, D7

Read: https://t.co/HiUonvTxcK@USEmbCuba #DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/1TykemFhMN

