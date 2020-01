The people of #Cuba deserve respect for their human rights, incl. free speech. The Cuban regime has unjustly imprisoned @JDanielFerrer for 100 days. I add my voice to the global call for the tyrannical regime to unconditionally #FreeFerrer & all political prisoners. #PresosPorQue https://t.co/9HaxFrWrw2

— Mark Green (@USAIDMarkGreen) January 9, 2020