MADRID, Spain. – Tripadvisor, the travel platform, placed Varadero in second place on its Top 25 best beaches list in the world for 2022
“A postcard landscape, the finest sand and the bluest water I have ever seen in my life,” is how Tripadvisor described Varadero based on opinions posted by its users who have visited the Cuban beach. Varadero is located in the Hicacos Peninsula, and has been international tourism’s favorite destination, bar none.
Grace Bay came out in first place. It is located in Turks and Caicos and is described by visitors as “An idyllic place with golden sand, blue crystal-clear waters, and gentle waves. As if taken out of a postcard.”
Turquoise Bay, Exmouth, Australia placed third on the list: “Words cannot describe how spectacular this beach really is. Long stretches of white sandy beaches and blue crystal-clear waters. World-class snorkeling for beginners and experienced swimmers.”
To make its selection, Tripadvisor took the most popular places reviewed by travelers, taking into account the quality and quantity of evaluations about the beaches, between January 2021 and December 31, 2021.
The Best 25 Beaches 2022
- Grace Bay: Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Island
- Varadero: Varadero, Cuba
- Turquoise Bay: Exmouth, Australia
- Quarta Praia: Morro de São Paulo, Brazil
- Eagle Beach: Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba
- Radhanagar Beach: Havelock Island, India
- Baia do Sancho: Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
- Trunk Bay Beach: Virgin Islands National Park, United States Virgin Islands
- Pipa Beach Baía dos Golfinhos: Praia da Pipa, Brazil
- Isola dei Conigli: Rabbit Island, Sicily
- Cable Beach: Australia
- Falesia Beach: Portugal
- Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area: Puako, Hawaii
- Siesta Beach: Siesta Key, Florida
- Maho Bay Beach: Cruz Bay, St. John
- Poipu Beach Park: Poipu, Hawaii
- Playa de Muro Beach: Playa de Muro, Spain
- Manuel Antonio Beach: Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica
- North Beach: Isla Mujeres
- Nungwi Beach: Nungwi, Tanzania
- Magens Bay: Magens Bay, St. Thomas
- Nissi Beach: Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- Bávaro Beach: Bávaro, Dominican Republic
- Balos Lagoon: Kissamos, Greece
- Yonaha Maehama Beach: Miyakojima, Japan
