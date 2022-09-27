MADRID, Spain. – This week, Cuban travel agency Cubatur is touring cities in Argentina country to promote the island as a tourist destination. Also participating in the tour are the hotel chains Cubanacán, Blue Diamond, Meliá, Valentín and Barceló.

According to Prensa Latina, the caravan will visit Córdoba, Mendoza, Rosario and Buenos Aires, for the purpose of “promoting the Cuba Única marketing brand.”

Among the activities planned for the trip is taking part in the inauguration of the 26th International Tourism Fair of Argentina at the Buenos Aires expo center La Rural, with the presence of 18 reps from Cuba.

Tourism advisor, Janet Ayala, stated the following to Prensa Latina: “It’s an important delegation, which goes to show the relevance that we are giving to the Argentinian market, which was a source of 99,000 visitors in 2017.”

“At this time, we are consolidating our relationships with networks of retailers to increase the number of travelers, taking as a point of departure the operations started by Argentine Airlines last July,” stated Ayala.

Last week, a delegation of the Cuban tourism sector participated in the 43rd tourism professionals’ gathering Top Resa, in Paris, France.

The Cuba Única campaign, presented at the International Tourism Fair FitCuba-2022 this past May, was promoted in Paris as well.

According to Cuban authorities, “the campaign places the Cuban people at the center of the attractiveness of the island, and as a component that distinguishes Cuba as tourist destination from all others in the Caribbean.”

Ever since Tourism Minister, Juan Carlos García Granda, announced in 2021 that Cuba expected to welcome at least 2.5 million tourists to the island in 2022, the authorities have continued to present Cuba as a “destination” throughout various regions in the globe, including Canada, Uruguay, Italy, Turkey, India and Cambodia.

