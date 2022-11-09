MIAMI, United States. – Polish airline Lot resumed flights to Cuba with an itinerary between the city of Katowice and “Juan Gualberto Gómez“ International Airport in Varadero, with a frequency of once per week during tourism high season, the official journal Excelencias informed.

According to Rolando Marichal Pineda, director of Cubanacán Travel Agency in Matanzas, the Ministry of Tourism hopes that as tourist high season progresses, the frequency of flights arriving from Poland will rise to two per week, as it was in prior periods.

According to the official, the Polish market is interested in several Cuban destinations, such as Viñales, in Pinar del Río and El Nicho, in Cienfuegos.

In late October, it was also learnt that the airline Air Canada had reinstated its flights to Cuba; flights which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism was quoted by the official news medium Cuban News Agency (Agencia Cubana de Noticias, ACN, by its Spanish acronym) as saying that for Air Canada, the frequency will be five direct flights to Havana.

The information highlights that for more than 10 years, Canada has been one of the principal tourist markets for Cuba, and direct flights have a special meaning today for tourism in the island.

ACN also informed about the airline Aeromexico reinstating its flights to Cuba with seven weekly flights from Mexico City to Havana. Aeromexico started operations in Cuba in 2011 and in 2020 halted operations due to coronavirus health restrictions.

In mid-October, Venezuela’s state airline Conviasa inaugurated air connection with Cuba from the state of Falcón, in order to consolidate commercial and tourism exchanges between the two countries, according to Ramón Celestino Velázquez, Minister of Transportation for Nicolás Maduro’s government.

Last September, Joe Biden’s administration agreed to expand U.S. flights to the island for the airlines JetBlue and American Airlines.

Other airline companies have increased flights to Cuba after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, among them the Spanish Word2Fly, owned by Iberostar tourism group, the Mexican Viva Aerobus, the Colombian Wingo and the Angolan TAAG-Líneas Aéreas.

