MIAMI, United States. – Three days have already elapsed in the new year 2022, and the number of Covid-19 cases in Cuba continues to rise. According to the most recent release by Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), as of close of day Sunday, January 2, there were 556 positive cases reported.

According to MINSAP, there are 6,638 individuals hospitalized in the country, 4,179 of them suspect cases, under observation 368, and confirmed active 2,091.

The 556 positive cases reported were the result of 17,869 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours. In the country, 11,731,194 coronavirus tests have been processed, with 967,498 being positive.

Of the total number of cases detected, 436 were contacts of confirmed cases; 105 originated abroad; and 15 with no identified source of contagion. Likewise, 34/1% (190) of the 556 positive cases were asymptomatic, for a total of 133,948, which represents 13.8% of confirmed cases to date.

The age groups of those affected in the last 24 hours are as follows: 20 years and under (94 positive cases out of the total number); ages 20 to 39, 192 cases; ages 40 to 59, 181 cases; and 60 years of age and older, 89 cases.

There are 2,091 patients that remain hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Cuba, 2,067 of them in stable condition. Discharged today were 234 individuals, and 957,026 patients -98.9%- have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

There are 24 confirmed cases still in intensive care, 4 of them in critical condition, 20 of them in serious condition. During the last 24 hours, there were no fatalities in the country; the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the health crisis in 2020 is 8,324.

As far as positive COVID-19 cases per province, the numbers are as follows: Pinar del Río 109 positive cases; Artemisa (26); Havana (76); Mayabeque (26); Matanzas (85); Cienfuegos (28); Villa Clara (16); Sancti Spíritus (22); Ciego de Ávila (35); Camagüey (37); Las Tunas (29); Granma (9); Holguín (31); Santiago de Cuba (9); Guantánamo (8); Isle of Youth (10).

