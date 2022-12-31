MIAMI, United States. – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) must pay US$100 million in damages for the use of the cruise docks in the port of Havana, which were confiscated in 1960 by Fidel Castro’s regime, according to the British news agency Reuters.

The decision against the cruise line company was made public on Friday, and specifies that the plaintiff, Havana Docks Corporation, a company registered in Delaware, will receive US$109,848,747.87 for damages.

The report states that Miami federal district court judge, Beth Bloom, ruled that the use of the docks at the port of Havana constituted trafficking with the plaintiff’s confiscated property

In addition to the US$100 million for damages, Norwegian must also pay Havana Docks Corporation an additional US$3 million for honoraria and legal costs.

“The court rules in favor of the plaintiff Havana Docks Corporation and against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd.,” states the court decision to which the British news agency had access.

Reuters has stated that Norwegian has yet to answer a request for comments made by the agency regarding the case.

Havana Docks Corporation has also sued other cruise line companies –Carnival (CCL.N), Royal Caribbean (RCL.N) and MSC- based on the Helms-Burton law that allows U.S. citizens to sue national and foreign companies for the use of property confiscated from them in Cuba during the Cold War.

