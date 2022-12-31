MIAMI, United States. – Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP, by its Spanish acronym) reported 30 new cases of coronavirus in the island this Thursday.

On its regular report about the epidemiological situation in the island, MINSAP indicated that, of the total number of cases, 26 had been confirmed cases contacts (15 women and 15 men), three were infected abroad and the cause of another case is still unidentified.

Likewise, the report indicates that eight of the patients were asymptomatic when diagnosed.

According to MINSAP, 18 of the diagnosed cases were pediatric patients (younger than 20 years of age); seven were adults between the ages of 20 and 39; two are between the ages of 40 and 59; and three positive cases are older than 60 years of age.

Havana and Matanzas provinces reported the most COVID-19 cases, with seven (7), followed by Las Tunas (4), Villa Clara (3), Artemisa (2), Ciego de Ávila (2), Holguín (2), and Granma (2).

The Isle of Pines special municipality also registered coronavirus contagion, a case that had previously been confirmed.

At close of day yesterday, 159 patients are hospitalized in the island, 49 cases are suspected of being coronavirus, and 110 are confirmed active.

Ever since the island reported the first COVID-19 case in March of 2020, MINSAP has registered 1,111,972 patients with the illness. Of those, 8,530 have died.

In recent weeks, MINSAP officers in some provinces have advised about a slight increase in coronavirus cases as a result of the surge of the Omicron XCC1 variant. Authorities have assured the public that the contagion is under control, although they called on the population to tighten sanitary measures, especially in public spaces.

