MADRID, Spain. – The Cuban government presented this Monday a portfolio of tourism projects to Spanish businessmen, including the plan to increase the hotel capacity to 95,000 guest rooms and exceed the number of visitors to the island to over 6 million for 2030.

According to the official news media Cubadebate, Cuba’s Tourism minister, Juan Carlos García Granda, presented ideas to increment the number of hotels that provide golf courses and marinas during a meeting held prior to the International Tourism Fair 2022 (FITUR, by its Spanish acronym) that took place in Madrid.

The minister used the opportunity to urge Spanish businessmen to invest in Cuba, and pointed out that, within the context of joint ventures in the country, 62% are Spanish.

“In spite of the campaigns that insist in distorting our reality, I invite you to visit us and see for yourselves. We are a safe country, fully vaccinated and supportive, with lots to offer in terms of a healthy tourism that is also nature, patrimony, culture and beaches oriented,” García Granda stated.

The minister did not miss the opportunity to speak of the United States embargo. He blamed the embargo as responsible for slowing down the development of tourism in Cuba.

The International Tourism Fair will take place starting this Wednesday and will last until next Sunday. One hundred and seven countries will participate.

Since last November 15, the day in which the Cuban government reopened its borders to international travelers, the regime’s policy has been to stimulate tourism and export a vision of Cuba as an ideal tourist destination.

In December 2021, the Spanish hotel chain Meliá and Empresa Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos (Cuba’s health services marketing company) signed an agreement to sell health and well-being services to clients who stay at the hotel facilities managed by the Spanish hotel chain in Cuba.

The services include various types of massage, music and aroma therapies, yoga, tai chi, guided relaxation and anti-stress programs, all of which stand in sharp contrast with the precarious health services that the Cuban people have access to.

