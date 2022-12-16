MADRID, Spain. – Low-cost Mexican airline Viva Aerobus started a neew route to Havana this week from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA, by its Spanish acronym), which was inaugurated in March of this year and is located in the state of México.

“We are inaugurating new routes from the new airport in Mexico City (AIFA). Do you know them already? Fly on our first international route round-trip to and from Havana, and on our temporary round-trip to and from Tijiuana,” stated the company on its Twitter account.

The inaugural flight from AIFA took off this December 14th at 8:55 a.m.

Isidoro Pastor, AIFA’s General Manager, was quoted by Reportur as saying: “The growth of Viva Aerobus in our airport is proof of the quality of service and cutting-edge infrastructure with which we treat all our passengers. We are grateful for Viva Aerobus confidence and its commitment to strengthen connectivity in the Mexivo Valley metropolitan area. Together, we will continue to transport more passengers; at AIFA today, we are serving an average of over 8,000 passengers on a daily basis.”

Juan Carlos Zuazua, Viva Aerobus’ General Manager, said about the new flight to Cuba: “With this new route, we are connecting our capital city with a country with which México has great bonds.”

With this new flight, Cubans will have another path for leaving Cuba, since the majority of Cubans who are interested in leaving the island use México as a springboard to reach the United States, especially when the new destination, far from the Mexican capital, has no special tourist or commercial interest.

Viva Aerobus, which is running nine flights to Cuba, started its operations in the island in 2018.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.