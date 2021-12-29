MIAMI, United States. – In 2022, the Spanish hotel company Meliá will begin operating two new hotels in Sancti Spíritus and Matanzas, according to a statement by Maité Artieda, the company’s director of communications and Markets, published by Prensa Latina.

Meliá is referring to two facilities – Meliá Trinidad and Varadero Sol Caribe- explained the chain’s rep. The hotel chain already has 32 hotels in patrimonial cities and beaches in the island, with more than 14,000 guest rooms.

Recently, and defending its strong presence in Cuba, signed a contract with Empresa Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos to offer health and wellness services to clients who stay in any of the tourism installations managed by the Spanish hotel chain in the island.

According to a note published on the Travel Trade Caribbean website, the contract entails “a mutually beneficial agreement aimed at strengthening quality of life and wellness options at the company’s hotels.”

Toward such goals, Meliá will take it upon itself to condition the necessary spaces, to promote its offers, and to distribute the information through all its available channels, according to the afore-mentioned media.

The opening of new hotels and the offer of services to tourists in the island, amidst the serious economic and health crisis that Cubans are facing, has been widely criticized by news media and in social networks, especially because of the contrast between investments earmarked for tourism and the dismal state of hospitals and other indispensable centers.

In the months of world-wide economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and of internal shortages caused by the mismanagement of the economy by the Communist Party, the construction of new hotels has not stopped, according to a CubaNet report published in June of this hear.

At that time, Cuban workers were engaged in the finishing touches of the new Meliá Trinidad Playa Hotel, also promoted as the Meliá Trinidad Península. With 401 guest rooms distributed among seven buildings (one of them a luxury facility), said hotel rises amidst six hectares of land, is only meters away from María Aguilar beach, and 10 minutes away from the historic downtown of Trinidad.

The building complex –the type called “all-included”- also features 11 swimming pools in the shape of an interior lake, a commercial area, a gym, conference rooms, restaurants and bars.

