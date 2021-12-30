MIAMI, United States. – The first cruise ship to arrive in Cuba during tourism high-season will dock in the city of Cienfuegos in the morning of December 27th, after a previous stop in Santiago de Cuba, according to Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism territorial delegation in the south-central province.

According to a note published in Travel Trade Caribbean, the European cruise ship, which is carrying German clients, belongs to Nicko Cruises cruise line, will remain in Cienfuegos harbor until 6:00 pm December 28th.

Once in Cienfuegos, Havanatur travel agency will propose various excursions in the city and its surroundings to tourists, according to official information.

Nicko Cruises is one of the main providers of river cruise travel in Europe. It has a modern and comfortable fleet. The company travels along the river routes most wanted by tourists in the world, as well as in coastal areas, as indicated in Travel Trade Caribbean.

Cienfuegos harbor is one of the principal destinations for European cruise lines that travel to Cuba, making it the second safe harbor in the country in volume of operations.

News about the arrival of the cruise ship to Cuba was made known in the middle of a rapid rise of coronavirus Omicron variant cases in the world, and amidst the return of new restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease.

In Cuba in particular, in mid-December the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced it had detected four new Omicron cases in the country, all originating in South Africa.

The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Cuba was made public on December 8th. It was the case of a Cuban doctor returning home from Mozambique through Havana on November 27th, who then traveled to Pinar del Río province where he resides.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported on November 29th in South Africa by the president of the medical association in that country, Angelique Coetzee.

