MIAMI, United States. – German airline Condor will resume flying to three Cuban destinations starting December 19th, according to information shared this week by the Cuban Airports and Airport Services company (Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios S.A. ECASA, by its Spanish acronym) through its channel, Telegram.

Condor will fly twice a week from the German city of Frankfurt to the international airports in Havana, Varadero and Holguín. Resumption of flights is scheduled for December 19th, the day a first Condor Airlines flight will fly from Frankfurt to the “Frank País” International Airport in Holguín. The airline will fly the same itinerary the following Sunday, December 26th.

The “José Martí” International Airport in Havana will welcome Condor flights Mondays, December 20th and 27th, and Thursdays, December 23rd and 30th. The airline will fly to the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” International Airport in Varadero on Tuesdays, December 21st and 28th, and Fridays, the 24th and 31st.

Also making the news this week was the reinstatement of Russian airline Aeroflot’s regular flights to Havana starting December 21st, according to Sputnik agency.

According to that source. the Russian airline will connect twice a week (Tuesdays and Fridays) with the “José Martí” International Airport. Flights between Havana and Moscow will be operated on wide-body aircraft Airbus A350, with capacity for 316 passengers and access to the Internet.

Reinstatement of Condor and Aeroflot operations with Cuba is taking place following Cuba’s total reopening of its borders, made effective on November 15th.

For the time being, travelers who arrive at the Caribbean island will only have to present a negative PCR test administered no more than 72 hours prior to travel, and will not have to submit to the seven-day quarantine. The exception to this requirement applies to travelers arriving from the United States.

However, this situation could change if the spread of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant is confirmed; to date, the spread has only been substantial in Africa.

This Monday, Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced that passengers from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Eswatini who arrive in Cuba must present a full record of vaccination and a negative PCR-RT test administered no more than 72 hours prior to travel.

According to MINSAP’s press release, travelers from those countries must have a test sample taken for a PCR; will have to submit to a mandatory seven-day quarantine in a hotel set aside for that purpose; and will have to take a new test on the sixth day.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.