MIAMI, United States. – Russian airline Aeroflot will resume its regular flights to Havana starting next December 21, according to the Sputnik Agency.

According to the agency, the Russian airline will fly twice a week –Tuesdays and Fridays- to “José Martí” International Airport.

The flights between Havana and Moscow will use wide-body aircraft Airbus A350, with capacity for 316 passengers and Internet access.

Through this connection, the Cuban capital will become the second destination in the island to welcome regular flights from the largest Russian airline. Since June 2021, Aeroflot flights have been arriving at Varadero twice a week.

Aeroflot operations to Havana resume after Cuba re-opened its borders on November 15th.

Starting tomorrow, Russian authorities will also cancel flight restrictions on its Cuba itineraries.

For now, travelers who arrive in Cuba, with the exception of those who are flying from the United States, will only have to present a negative PCR-RT test administered no more than 72 hours prior to traveling, and will not be subject to the seven-day quarantine requirements.

However, the situation could change if the spread of the Omicron variant of SARD-CoV-2 increases. To date, the Omicron variant is only present in countries in Africa.

Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced this Monday that passengers arriving from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Eswatini must present the full vaccination record and a negative PCR-RT test administered no more than 72 hours prior to traveling.

According to the MINSAP release, travelers from those countries will have a sample taken for a PCR-RT SARS-CoV-2 test; they will have to submit to compulsory seven-day quarantine in a hotel set aside for that purpose; and a new sample will be taken for a PCR-RT SARS-CoV-2 test on the sixth day.

