MIAMI, UNITED STATES. – Amidst the worst economic and energy crisis since the start of the present century, the Cuban government iinaugurated Monday the International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2023 (by its Spanish acronym), which aims to relaunch the Caribbean country as a tourism destination.

The keynote address to inaugurate the event –which is taking place at the Morro-Cabaña Complex- was delivered by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who wished to deliver a message of optimism before businesspeople and tour operators from dozens of countries.

In his speech, the high-ranking official emphasized the potentials of the tourism sector, whose development will contribute “to improve the living conditions of our people.”

“Do not hold even the slightest doubt that Cuba will never turn its back on you, and that to participate in the development of Cuba’s tourism is to contribute to improving the lives of our people,” stated Marrero.

According to the regime, “Cuba has shown many times over that it has the ability to overcome great challenges, as difficult as they may be.”

“I guarantee you with certainty the development of competitive tourism, because Cuba is unique,” insisted the official who, for many years, held the post of Minister of Tourism in the Caribbean country.

Marrero argued that Cuban tourism faces difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. embargo, both of which “impacted the normal development” of this sector.

In spite of the uninterrupted investments in hotels and tourism infrastructure, Cuban economists consulted by the EFE News Agency see as impossible that Cuba will be able to welcome the projected 3.5 million international visitors, due to the serious economic crisis in the island.

Last year, Cuba welcomed 1.6 million international travelers, below the goal of 1.7 million.

As of the closing of February 2023, Cuba had welcomed 489,000 foreign visitors, of which 252,650 were from Canada. It is a discrete figure considering that it corresponds to tourism high season, which coincides with winter in the Northern hemisphere.

