MADRID, Spain. – The Cuban government is implementing measures to develop sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism. The announcement was made by Elba Rosa Pérez, Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, during an event titled “Tourism for every generation,” held this Monday in Varadero.

Among the measures Pérez mentioned are the demolition of permanent structures located on the dunes, and the increase of shaded areas along the sand and in public spaces.

The minister pointed out the importance of this sector for the country’s economic advancement, and said that the island has “great potential” for developing sustainable tourism.

However, there are aspects that for now have no solution, like placing solar photovoltaic panels on rooftops or parking lots, and designing bioclimatic architecture.

According to Elba Rosa Pérez, the Cuban government launched the “Life Task/Tarea Vida” in 2017, with the goal of mitigating the effects of climate change in Cuba.

At this Monday’s meeting, which served as prelude to the International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, the Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García, was also present. He mentioned that more than 350 buildings that violated regulations for the protection of coastal areas, had been eliminated.

García also reminded his audience that this year, Cuba will hold once again the Turnat event, dedicated to nature tourism; it will take place from September 20th to 25th in eastern Cuba.

Also present at this Monday’s gathering were Mexico’s Tourism Secretary, Miguel Torruco; the Minister of Tourism for Venezuela’s People’s Power Assembly, Alí Padrón; the executive presidents of Iberostar and Meliá Intrenational, Miguel Fluxá and Gabriel Escarrer, respectively; as well as representatives from several United Nations agencies, among others.

