MADRID, Spain. – The Cuban government announced on Monday, February 21 that it would hold the 40th International Tourism Fair (FITCuba) 2022 this coming May 3rd through May 7th.

The event will take place at the Plaza América Convention Center, in Varadero, Matanzas, which was recently renovated, according to Prensa Latina.

Zulema Afá, event organizer for the resort, explained that “participants in what is the tourism sector’s main marketplace held in the country will find meeting rooms readied and equipped with new technologies, as required at the present time.”

Three simultaneous forums will be held during the fair that will address business, technology and events, and incentives. There will be an expo fair for tourism exhibitors and suppliers.

With a secondary venue at the Meliá Las Américas Hotel, FITCuba-2022 will include tour operators, hoteliers, travel agents and sector managers.

“We have improved all tourist services in the country, and at this pole we have worked hard on the issue of accessible and sustainable tourism; on technology, like, for example, the Varadero Ciudad Digital project; and, in general, on everything that we can provide our clients,” Zulema Afá indicated.

And she added: “I am happy but not quite satisfied. The work has been tough, but we aim to do it better. We have to put all our resources on the product. Those of us who are in love with our product are willing to do even more. FITCuba will be a success,” she added.

The remodeling of the Convention Center, located in one of Cuba’s flagship resorts, included the expansion of three meeting halls “and other areas in order to give clients better opportunities.”

As Afá explained that service spaces were expanded: parking lots, the Marlin marina, as well as the Arts and Crafts Fair which services the various entities that promote cultural products.

In addition, equipment and fittings were improved, and the structural systems of the Plaza were remodeled; the gastronomical services at the restaurants, cafeterias and bard were refurbished.

In its effort to promote tourism, the Cuban government is organizing and participating in tourism fairs everywhere, as was the case in Turkey whose fair took place in Istanbul in early February. For the occasion, Cuban authorities expressed that “tourism will undoubtedly stand out once more in the daily lives of people due to its resilience,” and added that “Cuba is confident that it will become one of the favorite tourism destinations in the Caribbean, with new features and heightened quality of service.”

