MADRID, Spain. – Cuban authorities introduced the island as a tourist destination during the First Annual Outbound Tourism Summit, which took place this week in New Delhi, India’s capital.

During the gathering, which was organized by the FICCI Chamber of Commerce in that city, Cuba’s ambassador to India, Alejandro Simancas Marín, highlighted “the country’s attractions as a tourist destination,” according to information published by the Ministry of Foreign Relations (MINREX, by its Spanish acronym) on its official website.

The Cuban diplomat also highlighted “the opportunities for foreign investment in the tourism sector,” and explained “the different opportunities and protections granted to investors in Cuba.”

FICCI directors presided over the event, which included representatives of about one hundred tourism agencies and tour operators.

This month, also, Cuba was presented as a tourist destination during an event held at Cuba’s embassy in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

The presentation included a promotional video featuring the main tourist destinations in Cuba, including Varadero, Viñales, Santiago de Cuba and Jardines de la Reina.

During the past few months, and as part of its strategy to revive the tourism sector, the Cuban regime has presented the country as a tourist destination in Canada, Uruguay, Italy and Turkey.

According to statistics published recently by Cuba’s National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI, by its Spanish acronym), during the first half of the present year, 987,008 tourists arrived in Cuba, which represents a 557.3% increase over the same period last year. However, this number is very far removed from the 2.5 million foreign visitors that the Cuban government projects for 2022.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.