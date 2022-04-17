MADRID, Spain. – A Cuban delegation is participating during this week in the Tourism Fair BIT (Bolsa Internacional de Turismo) in Milan, with the goal of promoting Cuba as a tourist destination. This is a strategy of the regime aimed at propping up the sector.

According to information given by Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Relations (MINREX, by its Spanish acronym), during the fair, the Cuban representatives will show tour operators and travel agencies alike the island’s principal cities, the culture, nature and Cuba’s history, always focused on promoting Cuba in the Italian market.

In addition, among the delegation’s priorities is highlighting sun-and-beach tourism mostly in Varadero and Cayo Largo del Sur.

Cuban authorities hope to spark once again in the Italian market an interest during this fair, which is the most important international tourism event held in northern Italy.

On April 11th, Cuba’s ambassador to Italy, Mirta Granda Averhoff, stated she had had a “cordial meeting” with Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Massimo Gara, who visited the Cuba Pavilion at the BIT Fair in Milan.

In addition to Granda Averhoff, representatives of the hotel chains Gran Caribe, Cubanacán and Islazul are traveling with the delegation. Also accompanying the delegation are reps of associated hotel chains: Meliá Hotels International, Iberostar and Blue Diamons Resortss, Barceló Hotels, Accord, NH, Muthu; the travel agencies Cubatur, Viajes Cubanacán, Gaviota, Paradiso, and Havanatur Italia; Cubana de Aviación Airlines and a representation of the main tour operators in Italy.

Last February, Cuba participated in the 25th International Tourism and Eastern Mediterranean Travel Fair EMITT 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey, during which Cuban officials presented “their portfolio of products focusing on Cuba as destination, as well as the strengths of sun-and-beach, nature and health destinations.”

With the plummeting of the Russian market –Cuba’s main source of tourists- due to the cancellation of flights by Russian airlines as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, the Cuban government is trying to find alternatives in other countries.

