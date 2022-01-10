MIAMI, United States. – This Sunday, Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported 2,723 new cases of COVID-19, a number that is approaching 3,000 positive diagnosis in a single day after several months of confirming less than 1,000 daily cases.

The ministry also reported two new fatalities as a result of the illness, which raises the number of officially-confirmed deaths in the island to 8,328.

According to official data –which activists and members of the independent press have challenged- since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, MINSAP has accounted for 977,410 cases of the disease.

Until close of day Friday, 18,574 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these, 9,728 are suspect of having been infected with coronavirus SARS-CoV-2; 351 are under observation; and 8,495 are active cases, i.e., patients with confirmed diagnosis who have neither recovered nor died and remain hospitalized.

Of the 8,495 positive coronavirus cases, 8,457 are in stable condition; 38 are being cared for in intensive care units across the country (four of them in critical condition, 34 in serious condition).

Of the total COVID-19 cases reported throughout the day on Friday, 2,472 were contacts of previously diagnosed and confirmed patients; 114 had a foreign source of contagion. Until today, 137 cases have no identified source of contagion.

The age groups affected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours were as follows: 20 years of age and younger (555); 20 to 39 years of age (889); 40 to 59 years of age (829); and 60 years of age and older (450).

Camagüey and Pinar del Río provinces remain the new pandemic epicenters in the island, with 438 and 346 reported cases in the last 24 hours, respectively. They are followed by: Matanzas (274), Cienfuegos (221), Artemisa (207), Las Tunas (186), Havana (174), Mayabeque (157), Holguín (139), Villa Clara (129), Sancti Spíritus (122), Guantánamo (106), Granma (66), Santiago de Cuba (62), Ciego de Ávila (55) and Isle of Youth (41).

To date, and according to official data, there have been two patients evacuated; 55 returned to their countries of origin, and 960,530 recovered patients, for a total of 98.3% of all cases diagnosed in Cuba.

