MIAMI, United States. – Panamanian airline Copa Airlines increased the frequency of its flights to Cuba and renewed its connections between the city of Panama and Holguín and Santa Clara, according to information made public this week by Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios S.A. (ECASA, by its Spanish acronym).

Starting this Monday, January 3rd, five daily Copa flights will be taking off from “Jose Martí” International Airport in Havana. Meanwhile, Saturdays and Sundays, flights to the city of Panama will restart from “Abel Santamaría” International Airport in Santa Clara (starting January 11th, they will take off every Tuesday and Thursday, according to the ECASA communiqué).

The “Frank País” International Airport in Holguín will welcome flights from the Panamanian airline every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

ECASA’s release also served as reminder that since November 2021, Copa Airlines established that travelers could only carry two pieces of luggage weighing together no more than 50.7 pounds.

Also, since mid-November, Cuban nationals making a flight stop in Panama do not have to obtain a visa as long as their stop-over in the country’s airports does not exceed 12 hours.

Panama’s embassy in Havana stated: “We remind all passengers that Cuban citizens do not require a transit visa, but their transit in Panama cannot exceed 12 hours. There are no exceptions to this requirement. Individuals who overstay their 12-hour welcome must obtain a visa and meet the health protocols that have been established.”

Following the reopening of air borders in the island, flights to and from Cuba have risen exponentially. In early December 2021, Cuban aviation authorities announced the resumption of Aruba Airlines flights to Nicaragua and Guyana, two important destinations for Cuban nationals.

Aruba Airlines joined the Venezuelan airline Conviasa and other airlines that will fly from Cuba to Nicaragua, a country to which Cubans will be able to travel without need of a visa. The Venezuelan airline renewed its operations to the Nicaraguan capital on December 15th.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.